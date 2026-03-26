Iranian rockets hit Tel Aviv area, injuring six

Iranian missile attacks on Israel struck several locations in the greater Tel Aviv area on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli military.



Six people were injured in the predominantly Arab town of Kafr Qasim, east of the coastal city, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said.



Emergency crews arrived within minutes of the impacts and found significant damage to a building, with injuries caused by the blast wave, a medic said. The wounded were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.



Additional rocket fire targeting the Tel Aviv area was reported from Iran as well as from Lebanon overnight, according to local media.

