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News World Türkiye-operated oil tanker attacked in Black Sea: transport minister

Türkiye-operated oil tanker attacked in Black Sea: transport minister

A Turkish-operated oil tanker in the Black Sea reported an explosion in its engine room, likely from an unmanned surface vehicle, according to Türkiye's transport minister.

AFP WORLD
Published March 26,2026
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TÜRKIYE-OPERATED OIL TANKER ATTACKED IN BLACK SEA: TRANSPORT MINISTER

A Turkish-operated oil tanker was attacked early Thursday in the Black Sea, possibly by an unmanned surface vehicle, Türkiye's transport minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

"I can say that a foreign-flagged ship operated by a Turkish company, which had loaded crude oil from Russia, reported an explosion in its engine room after midnight to our emergency call centre," the minister told a televised interview.

"We believe that the engine room was specifically targeted. We think the attack was not carried out by a drone, but by an unmanned surface vehicle at water level."