Australia fuel shortages worsen as over 500 stations run dry

Fuel shortages across Australia have worsened, with more than 500 service stations reported to be out of at least one type of fuel, while dozens have run completely dry.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said 520 stations nationwide were experiencing shortages of at least one fuel type, according to ABC News.

In New South Wales, authorities said that of roughly 2,400 stations, 32 had no fuel at all, 313 lacked at least one type they normally stock, and 187 were without diesel.

Officials said all stations that had run completely dry were in regional areas, highlighting the strain on rural communities. Authorities described the issue as a distribution problem rather than a collapse in overall supply.

The federal government has taken steps to ease pressure, including temporarily lowering diesel fuel standards for six months to boost supply. Bowen also said part of the country's fuel reserves has been released to stabilize availability.

The shortages come as Australia — heavily reliant on fuel imports — faces increased vulnerability to supply disruptions and rising demand linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.





