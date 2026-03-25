Strait of Hormuz situation ‘will not return to the past,’ Iran says amid escalating Mideast tensions

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, an Iranian military spokesman said on Wednesday, asserting Tehran's control over maritime access as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

In remarks carried by Iran's Mehr News Agency, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said new rules governing transit through the strategic waterway have been established, stressing that passage would depend on Iran's authorization.

"The situation in the strait will not return to the past," the spokesman said, adding that "permission for transit will be determined by us."

He added that "the fire beneath oil prices has been ignited, and its level is in our hands," describing it as one of several variables in the confrontation.

Zolfaghari said that "the resistance of our people and the power of our armed forces are increasing moment by moment," while asserting that adversaries have become "grounded" and are showing increasing signs of weakness.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.