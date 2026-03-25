Israel extends closure of Ben Gurion Airport until April 16 amid regional escalation

Passengers carrying their luggage react as they leave the arrival terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, 05 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Israel's Transport Ministry informed airports and foreign airlines of an extension of the closure of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv until April 16, Israel's Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

The ministry issued an official notice stating that the airspace closure would remain in effect until that date.

In its notice, the ministry said the closure period could be shortened and full flight operations could be resumed earlier if the security situation improves or the ongoing war ends.

According to the channel, the directive effectively requires foreign airlines that have not yet canceled their April flights to and from Israel to formally announce their position.

The move came as part of ongoing security assessments and efforts to align operations at Ben Gurion Airport with the current security situation, the broadcaster said.

On Tuesday, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev addressed Israeli travelers stranded abroad, stating that the government would not provide them with financial compensation.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















