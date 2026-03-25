Türkiye begins deliveries of indigenous armored SUV TULGA 4x4

Deliveries have begun for Türkiye's first domestically produced armored SUV, the TULGA 4x4. According to BMC, the vehicle, developed under the Ballistic Protected Patrol Intervention Vehicle Project, has completed inspections and tactical capability tests and is now operational in the field.

Designed to meet the operational needs of internal security personnel, the TULGA 4x4 offers safety, durability, and comfort with its inherently armored structure, ballistic protection, and advanced technological equipment.

Weighing approximately 8 tons and carrying up to five personnel, the vehicle features independent double-wishbone front and rear suspension and disk brakes, providing maneuverability both in urban environments and off-road conditions.

The TULGA 4x4's armored structure and resistance to ballistic threats are intended to enhance the effectiveness of security forces in operational deployments.