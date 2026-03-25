ITALYS PREMIER MELONI VISITS ALGERIA TO DISCUSS ENERGY COOPERATION AMID GEOPOLITICAL TURMOIL

This handout picture released by the Algerian Presidency Facebook page, shows Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune receiving Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Algiers on March 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday to discuss increasing energy cooperation with the North African country in the face of growing oil and liquefied natural gas shortages in international markets caused by the stifling of commodity movement through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing Iran war.

"We have decided to strengthen our very solid cooperation, including by working on new fronts such as ocean and offshore gas, and this will allow us to strengthen gas flows," Meloni said at a joint press conference following her meeting with Tebboune in Algiers, Algeria's capital.

The Algerian president thanked Meloni for "strategic collaboration in all areas of mutual interest."

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global goods and energy trade, had been largely disrupted by escalating tensions in the Gulf following US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and Tehran's retaliation.

Referring to the current "supply challenge," Tebboune reiterated Algeria's willingness to honor all commitments to Italy, describing it as "a strategic and reliable partner."

Meloni also welcomed reports of possible peace talks between Iran and the United States during her visit to Algiers.

"It would be excellent news, and Italy will support any initiative for peace and stability," she said, adding that she shared with the Algerian president her worries about the escalation in Lebanon.

Meloni's visit to Algeria underscores Italy's effort to consolidate the African country as a key partner beyond energy, transforming a long-standing gas supply relationship into a broader strategic partnership.

Meloni's trip to Algiers comes amid heightened geopolitical volatility — from tensions in Iran and instability across the Sahel region to continued disruption in global energy markets — that has elevated Algeria's strategic importance for Rome.

The North African country is now Italy's largest trading partner on the continent, with bilateral trade reaching €12.9 billion (about $14.92 billion) in 2025, while Italian direct investment stands at €8.5 billion.

Algeria is also Italy's top supplier of natural gas, a relationship rooted in decades of cooperation between national champions Eni and Sonatrach and dating back to the legacy of Italian industrialist Enrico Mattei.

Italy's Mattei plan for Africa, named after the entrepreneur, envisages a portfolio of joint projects across energy, digital infrastructure, culture, and tourism.