Macron says protecting civilians, Lebanon’s integrity 'essential'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday stressed the importance of safeguarding Lebanon's territorial integrity and protecting civilians amid ongoing military escalation in the region.

"The territorial integrity of Lebanon, the protection of civilians, regardless of their religious affiliation, and the preservation of state institutions and the country's infrastructure are essential," Macron said in a statement on US social media company X following a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Macron said he has conveyed France's full support to Lebanon at what he described as a "crucial moment" for the country's future.

He noted that the Lebanese government has taken "strong and courageous steps" to implement its sovereignty agenda since the start of the escalation involving Hezbollah.

France will continue to provide humanitarian aid to displaced people and support Lebanon's armed and security forces, including the delivery of armored personnel carriers in the coming days, Macron added.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

The current escalation followed the Feb. 28 start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has since killed over 1,340 people. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with US military assets in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries.