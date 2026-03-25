Iran’s Pezeshkian praises Erdoğan’s stance on Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his firm stance in condemning Israel's attacks on Iran.

In his message, Pezeshkian said, "The determined stance of my dear brother, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in condemning the aggressive Zionist regime (Israel) is commendable."

Sharing the message in Turkish on his account on the X social media platform, Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Erdoğan and the Turkish people's solidarity with Iran.

He added:

"The President of the Republic of Türkiye, my dear brother Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's firm stance in condemning the aggressive Zionist regime (Israel) is commendable. The brotherly Turkish nation has long played an important role in solidarity with the Islamic world. With divine grace, we will continue on this honorable path."