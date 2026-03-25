Iran warns ‘indifference’ to Israeli ‘criminal actions’ to further ignite escalation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Wednesday that continued "negligence and indifference" toward what he described as Israeli "criminal actions" would lead to further escalation.

Pezeshkian said he discussed over the phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the current regional developments and the consequences of the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to a statement from his presidential office.

Iran is "determined to fully defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty," he said, adding that the Islamic Republic was attacked "for the second time in nine months while engaged in negotiations."

He said the US and Israeli actions constitute "clear violations of international law."

"The responsibility for this situation lies directly with the United States and other supporters of this regime," he said.

Pezeshkian said the US-Israeli assaults have fueled insecurity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the conflict has led to "disruptions in navigation."

Macron, for his part, said France is "ready to take any action to restore the path of diplomacy," underlining the need to de-escalate tensions, according to the statement.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.