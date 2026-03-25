Iran boxing teams miss Asian championships amid travel disruptions

Iran's national boxing teams will not compete in the Asian Boxing Championships, state-affiliated media reported Wednesday, citing travel disruptions caused by the ongoing war.

The championship is set to begin on April 8 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Despite efforts by the boxing federation, both the men's and women's national teams could not attend due to ongoing regional conflict and flight restrictions, Tasnim news agency said.

Iran's youth boxing teams had also been scheduled to travel to Thailand last month for a World Cup event and a Youth Olympic Games qualifier in Senegal, but that trip was canceled following the outbreak of hostilities in the region.

The US and Israel have launched airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





