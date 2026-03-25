Hezbollah claims series of attacks on Israeli targets along border

Hezbollah said Wednesday it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the southern Lebanese border town of Qouzah with a guided missile, the group said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it targeted a military helicopter and forced it to withdraw as it attempted to land to evacuate casualties following the tank strike in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also said it targeted a group of Israeli troops at the Shomera barracks in northern Israel using a swarm of drones.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli command headquarters near the Yiftah military barracks with a volley of rockets.

Hezbollah later said it also targeted the Israeli army's Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base north of the city of Safed with rockets.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at "US military assets."



