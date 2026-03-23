Israel says over 4,700 injured since start of Iranian attacks

Israel's Health Ministry said Monday that 4,713 people have been injured since the start of Iranian missile attacks late last month.

In a statement, the ministry said that 123 people remain hospitalized, including 15 in serious condition.

The ministry added that 153 people were injured in Iranian attacks in the past 24 hours, including two seriously.

Data from Israel's Institute for National Security Studies indicated that at least 18 Israelis have been killed since the start of the war.

Israel imposes strict censorship on reporting casualties caused by missiles launched by Iran and Hezbollah or intercepted by its defenses and also prohibits the circulation of related footage.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.









