Air Canada plane collides with fire truck at LaGuardia, killing 2, injuring others

Emergency crews work around an Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. March 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

An Air Canada aircraft collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing the pilot and co-pilot and injuring two others, CNN reported citing a law enforcement official.

The crash occurred at about 11.40 pm (0340GMT), when a Jazz Aviation flight operated on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that had been dispatched to another incident, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated," a spokesperson said. "The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation."

Two people in the fire truck were injured as it responded to a nearby flight reporting an unknown cockpit odor, the official said.

Air Canada said the CRJ-900 aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, according to a preliminary list.

LaGuardia Airport was closed late Sunday following the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all departures to LaGuardia due to the emergency, with the closure in effect until 1800 GMT. The likelihood of an extension was listed as high.



















