Indiscriminate attacks will plunge Middle East into chaos, warns China, urges end to conflict

China on Monday warned that "indiscriminate attacks" would plunge the Middle East into "chaos," urging an "immediate end to the military operations that were initiated on Feb. 28 by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

"The conflict in the Middle East is spreading and spilling over, if the conflict evolves into indiscriminate attacks in the region, the region will be plunged into chaos," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"The force will only lead to a vicious circle," Lin warned, calling on "parties to the conflict to immediately stop military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations, and not continue the war that should not have happened."

Lin said the situation in the Middle East has "dealt a heavy blow to global energy security and global trade."

"Relevant countries should immediately stop military operations and prevent the regional turmoil from causing greater impact on global economic growth," he added.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued to flare since the joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Tehran has also imposed control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy and other supplies to most of Asia.