News World Iran threatens 'new surprises' as no end to war in sight

Iran threatens 'new surprises' as no end to war in sight

Iran reaffirmed its determination Monday to retaliate against ongoing US-Israeli attacks, asserting that its military capabilities remain 'far from exhausted.' "The enemy should know that new surprises are on the way," said Abdullah Haj-Sadeghi, the representative of Iran's supreme leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

DPA WORLD Published March 23,2026 Subscribe

Iran stressed its determination on Monday to keep fighting back against US-Israeli attacks, claiming that its military capabilities are far from exhausted as the war stretches into its fourth week.



"The enemy should know that new surprises are on the way," said Abdullah Haj-Sadeghi, the representative of Iran's supreme leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Iran will never surrender, Haj-Sadeghi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency, which is linked to the IRGC.



"We were brought up in a school of thought that regards surrender as humiliation," he said.



More than three weeks after the United States and Israel launched their attacks on February 28, strikes on Iran continue unabated, with the Israeli military announcing "a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran" early on Monday.



Meanwhile, fears persist over the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that is normally responsible for a fifth of the world's oil and gas flows.



After US President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday to attack Iranian power plants if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours, Iran late on Sunday threatened to completely block the passage and to retaliate against energy facilities and desalination plants in Gulf countries with ties to the US, if its energy infrastructure were to come under attack.











