UK sees no evidence of Iran targeting Britain: Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday there had ⁠been no ⁠assessment that mainland Britain was being targeted by Iran.

"We carry out ⁠assessments all the time in order to keep us safe, and there's no assessment that we're being targeted in that way," Starmer told ⁠reporters.

He was ⁠asked if Britain could be targeted by Iran after reports at the weekend that Iran had fired two ballistic missiles at ⁠the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Starmer also said that any attempt to reopen the ⁠Strait ‌of Hormuz ‌needed careful consideration ⁠and a ‌viable plan, and that his number one ⁠priority was ⁠to protect British ⁠interests and de-escalate.









