News World Iran vows to completely block Strait of Hormuz after Trump ultimatum

Iran vows to completely block Strait of Hormuz after Trump ultimatum

Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday following an ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump. Tehran warned of a total blockade of the strategic waterway if the United States targets Iranian energy infrastructure, sparking global oil supply concerns.

DPA WORLD Published March 22,2026 Subscribe

Iran has threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if the United States attacks its energy infrastructure, following an ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said the strategic waterway, which is vital for global oil shipments, would be blocked and only reopened once any destroyed facilities had been rebuilt, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.



Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has already been significantly disrupted amid the ongoing war with Iran.



Since Israel and the United States launched a bombing campaign against Iran at the end of February, Tehran has carried out repeated strikes on vessels in the region, though some ships have continued to pass through.



Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.



In response, Iran has threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants across the Gulf region in countries with ties to the United States.



The Revolutionary Guards have also warned that they will attack all of Israel's power stations, energy infrastructure and information and communication technology as well as companies in the region with US shareholders.











