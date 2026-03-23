Israeli army destroys bridge over Litani River in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Sunday that it destroyed the Qasmiyeh Bridge over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, claiming the Hezbollah group used it to transfer fighters, weapons, rockets and rocket launchers from north to south of the river.

It said the crossing was used by Hezbollah commanders and fighters to carry out attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and that its destruction was intended to protect both Israeli and Lebanese civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to immediately strike bridges over the Litani River, Israeli media reported.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the order aimed to prevent the movement of Hezbollah fighters and weapons southward.

Israeli forces previously struck the Qasmiyeh Bridge, a critical crossing over the Litani River on Lebanon's southern coastal highway near Tyre which acts as a primary link between Sidon district and the area south of the river.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes, calling them a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty." He warned that the destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities in southern Lebanon could be a prelude to a ground invasion, saying Lebanon had repeatedly warned against such a move through diplomatic channels.

The broader regional escalation has flared since the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Israel expanded its campaign against Hezbollah on March 2 and launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3.