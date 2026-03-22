Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah claimed Sunday it launched rocket barrages at Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon, targeting troop and vehicle concentrations in several locations.

The armed group said it struck soldiers and military vehicles at Khazzan Hill in the border town of Adaisseh at Jabal Warda in the border town of Merkaba, and Muhaisibat Hill in southern Lebanon.

The attacks are part of an escalating cross-border campaign. Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites March 2 in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire agreement. Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, before launching a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 3.

Broader regional tensions are high amid US and Israel attacks against Iran, which began Feb. 28. The strikes has reportedly killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



