ICC prosecutor cleared of all wrongdoing: Report

Judges have cleared the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) of all wrongdoing after an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, according to a report on Saturday.

A panel of three judges submitted a report on the Karim Khan investigation to the ICC's oversight body, the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), on March 9, according to Middle East Eye.

"The Panel is unanimously of the opinion that the factual findings by OIOS (UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services) do not establish misconduct or breach of duty under the relevant framework," the report said, citing sources.

The investigation was commissioned by the head of the ASP in November 2024 after a member of Khan's office accused him of sexual misconduct.

In August last year, a second woman came forward and alleged that the prosecutor had abused his power over her while she was working for him.

Khan has denied the allegations and took voluntary leave from his position at the ICC in May 2025.

The allegations came as Khan's office was pursuing an investigation into alleged war crimes and genocide by Israeli officials and forces in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory.

He also sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-defense minister, Yoav Gallant, over "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.





