Iranian missile strikes injure 15 in central Israel, medics say

Iranian missile strikes wounded 15 people in central Israel on Sunday, medics said.

Israel's national emergency service MDA said in a statement that the injuries were recorded after missiles from Iran hit multiple locations in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

It explained that one of the injured people sustained moderate injuries, while the rest were in mild condition.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





