Houthis may join Iran in US-Israeli war Monday: Israeli report

Iran and Hezbollah are stepping up pressure on Yemen's Houthis to join the war against the US and Israel, and the group may enter the conflict following the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported, citing regional security officials.

Sources within forces opposing the Houthis also told KAN that the group recently reinforced its presence in the port city of Al-Hudaydah, which could signal preparations to enter the campaign as soon as Monday.

There was no official confirmation about the claims.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi previously said the group was prepared to respond militarily to developments in the region, declaring that "all options at the military level are possible" and affirming support for Iran, Lebanon and Palestine.

Yemeni Prime Minister Shaye Al-Zindani warned the Houthis against taking military action in service of Iran's agenda.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



