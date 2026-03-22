Israel announces new wave of attacks on Tehran as explosions reported in Iranian capital

Israel announced a fresh wave of strikes Sunday on Tehran n as explosions were reported across the Iranian capital.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the army began a wave of attacks against the infrastructure of Tehran.

Iranian news outlet Hamshahri reported four powerful blasts in the city's southern districts.

The US-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets throughout the campaign.



