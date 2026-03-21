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News World Iran's president: Immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Iran's president: Immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said an “immediate cessation” of U.S.–Israeli aggression is required to bring the war to an end and avert broader regional conflict

Reuters WORLD
Published March 21,2026
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IRANS PRESIDENT: IMMEDIATE CESSATION OF US-ISRAELI AGGRESSION NEEDED TO END WAR

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs ⁠to be ⁠an "immediate cessation" of what he described as U.S.-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional ⁠conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.

Pezeshkian spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence ⁠of such "aggression" ⁠in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against Iran.

The Iranian president proposed a regional security ⁠framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country's embassy in India.

In a separate post on X earlier on Saturday, Modi said ⁠he condemned ‌attacks on ‌critical infrastructure in the ⁠Middle East in ‌the discussion with Pezeshkian.

The Indian Prime Minister further reiterated ⁠the importance of safeguarding ⁠freedom of navigation and ensuring ⁠shipping lanes remain open and secure.