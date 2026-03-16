Iran expects ‘victory’ in war with US, denies seeking ceasefire

Iran expects to "celebrate victory" in the ongoing war with the US and Israel, the country's foreign minister said Monday, denying reports about seeking a ceasefire with Washington.

"We are engaged in a proud resistance and will continue our resistance without doubt," Abbas Araghchi said in statements carried by the ISNA News Agency.

"In the coming days, we will celebrate our victory in this war," he added.

The top diplomat denied that Tehran has sent any messages seeking a halt to the ongoing fighting.

"We have sent no messages and have not requested a ceasefire," he said.

Araghchi stressed that the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, "is open, and only closed to the enemies."

"This war must end in a way that enemies no longer think of invading Iran and attacks are not repeated," he stressed.

The US and Israel have continued joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."





