News World Iran warns of 'false flag attacks' by US, Israel

Iran warns of 'false flag attacks' by US, Israel

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned on Monday that Israel and the United States may orchestrate "false flag attacks" to unfairly blame on Tehran. Dismissing claims of covert Iranian operations, Baghaei stated that the nation's armed forces operate transparently and "declare every target they attack with courage and honour."

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2026 Subscribe

Iran has warned that Israel and the United States could carry out "false flag attacks."



Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran's armed forces "declare every target they attack with courage and honour."



He said it was conceivable that the US and Israel - who sparked the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with large-scale attacks on Tehran on February 28 - could carry out false flag attacks.



Baghaei cited a drone attack in the Gulf state of Oman as an example, alleging that the US military replicated a kamikaze drone loaded with explosives.



He further expressed concern that any attacks on targets on the US mainland could be falsely attributed to Iran.



The comments came after the FBI warned police departments of the threat of attacks in California as retaliation for the war in Iran, according to reports by broadcaster ABC News.













