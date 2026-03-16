Israel says nearly 3,400 people injured in Iranian attacks since start of war

Israel's Health Ministry said Monday that at least 3,369 people have been injured in missile and drone attacks from Iran since late last month.

In a statement, the ministry said 142 people were injured and taken to hospitals after Iranian attacks in the last 24 hours, including five in serious condition.

The ministry added that 81 people remain hospitalized, including seven in serious condition.

According to Israel's Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, 14 Israelis have been killed since the beginning of the current war with Iran.

The figures come as Israel maintains strict restrictions on the publication of information related to its human and material losses during the war and limits the circulation of related footage, suggesting the real toll could be higher than the figures released.

The statistics were released as Israel launched joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."







