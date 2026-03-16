US move to ease Russian oil sanctions sets ‘dangerous precedent,’ EU foreign policy chief warns

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday that Washington's move to ease oil sanctions on Russia sets a "dangerous precedent."

"We see the easing of sanctions on oil, on Russia, by US is a dangerous precedent, because right now, we need them to have less money for waging the war," Kallas told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

She noted that the attention on the Middle East should not take away attention from Ukraine.

"I had talks with (UN Secretary General) Antonio Guterres about whether it was possible to also have the same kind of initiative like we had the Black Sea initiative, how to get the grain from Ukraine out, because the closure of Strait of Hormuz is really dangerous for the oil supplies, energy supplies," Kallas said.

She added that they will discuss with member states whether it is possible to change the mandate of the bloc's naval mission Aspides.

"The point is whether the member states are willing to actually use this mission," Kallas further stressed.

Her remarks came after US authorities on Thursday reportedly authorized the temporary purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea in an effort to stabilize global energy markets.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, following the launch of joint attacks by Israel and the US against Iran on Feb. 28, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hostilities have since escalated.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Before the war began, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily. Its disruption has pushed up oil prices.