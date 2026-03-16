Iran claims US-Israeli airstrike targets school in Khomeyn

An airstrike targeted a school at dawn in the central Iranian city of Khomeyn, damaging the building and nearby houses but causing no casualties, Iran claimed on Monday.

Iran's semiofficial Mehr News Agency earlier reported a US-Israeli attack on the Shahid Khomeyni Boys School, publishing photos that appeared to show significant damage to part of the building.

Mehr later cited the deputy governor of Iran's Markazi province as saying that the school in Khomein was targeted in the strike, but no one was killed or injured, while several houses near the facility sustained damage.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society also shared the same photos on Telegram with the caption: "Airstrike on a school in Khomeyn."

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, 120 schools have been damaged since the start of the US-Israeli attacks.



