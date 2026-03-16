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News Türkiye Türkiye reiterates it does not recognize 'de facto situation in Crimea'

Türkiye reiterates it does not recognize 'de facto situation in Crimea'

"While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 16,2026
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TÜRKIYE REITERATES IT DOES NOT RECOGNIZE DE FACTO SITUATION IN CRIMEA
Turkish Foreign Ministry (AA File Photo)

On the 12th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea via an "illegitimate referendum," Türkiye said Monday that it does not recognize the "de facto situation in Crimea," saying it constitutes "a violation of international law."

"While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.