Israel says nearly 3,200 people injured since onset of Iran war

At least 3,195 people have been injured in Iranian attacks since the start of the Israeli-US war against Iran late last month, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 81 remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition and nine in serious condition.

The ministry said that 108 people were admitted to hospitals after Iranian attacks in the last 24 hours.

Israeli media reported early Sunday that two people were injured from debris of an intercepted Iranian missile in central Israel.

The Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University reported on Thursday that 14 Israelis have been killed in Iranian attacks since the start of a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Israel imposes strict censorship on reporting casualties caused by missiles launched by Iran and Hezbollah or intercepted by its defenses and also prohibits the circulation of related footage.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.