Russia halts operations of its consulate in Iran’s Isfahan

A UGC image posted and shared on social media on March 14, 2026, shows smoke plumes rising over the Iranian city of Isfahan after strikes. (AFP Photo)

Russia on Sunday announced that it is suspending operations at its consulate in Isfahan, Iran, amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

"Due to the current situation, the Consulate General of Russia in Isfahan is temporarily suspending its operations. Additional information regarding the resumption of consular services will be provided separately," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

In a separate statement, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the UN Security Council, urged the parties to return to negotiations.

Nebenzya argued that the US expected a quick victory over Iran and now finds itself in a difficult situation.

"I am not a soothsayer, but the situation is truly deplorable, and we call for its political and diplomatic resolution. Those who are against such a settlement, and effectively confirmed this by voting against our resolution, bear responsibility. It's simple," he said.

Tensions in the region escalated on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries hosting US assets.