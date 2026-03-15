Spain condemns violence in Lebanon, calls situation 'unacceptable'

Spain on Sunday condemned the escalating violence in Lebanon, calling the situation "unacceptable" and urging all parties to halt hostilities.

In a post on social media, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the Lebanese people were "victims of a war not of their making" and stressed that both Israel's bombardments and Hezbollah's missile launches must stop.

He reiterated Spain's support for the Lebanese government, saying it was doing "everything possible to ensure the safety of the population."

"Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity are vital," he said, adding: "The Lebanese Armed Forces must be able to maintain the monopoly of force by the State."

Albares said further escalation "does not bring security, only more violence and suffering" and stressed that "for a future of security and stability, in Lebanon and in the region, Spain continues to work towards dialogue and negotiation."

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil tankers, driving up shipping and insurance costs and pushing global oil prices higher.

The conflict also spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army expanding attacks that have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,000 others since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.