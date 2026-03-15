Iran claims drone strikes on security centers, police headquarters in Israel

A damaged building at the site after fragments from an intercepted Iranian ballistic missile hit in Ramat Gan, Israel, 15 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

The Iranian army said Sunday that it had carried out drone strikes on Israeli security centers and police headquarters as hostilities between Iran, Israel and the US continue to widen across the region.

A military statement said the attacks were part of "Iran's legitimate right to self-defense and in response to the blatant attacks carried out by the Zionist regime (Israel) against members of the Iranian people at Iranian police facilities and public checkpoints."

The army said the targeted sites included the special police unit Lahav 433 and the satellite communications center Gilat Defense.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





















