Israel denies direct talks with Lebanon in coming days

Israel's foreign minister said Sunday that his government does not intend to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days.

"If the Lebanese government and the Lebanese army want to change the situation, they must take steps to stop the Hezbollah attacks," Gideon Saar told reporters at a site hit by an Iranian missile in the Arab town of Aarzir in northern Israel.

He said that the Lebanese authorities "have done little so far to stop this," claiming that Hezbollah acts upon instructions from Iran, "against the will of Lebanon and its people."

He said reports suggesting that Israel may begin direct talks with Lebanon are "not correct."

The comments came a day after Israeli Channel 12 reported Saturday that France has formulated a proposal to end the cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the report, the proposal includes an unprecedented step involving Lebanese recognition of Israel.

The channel, citing three unnamed Israeli sources, said that Israel and the US are reviewing the French proposal, which could pave the way for reducing military escalation and preventing a prolonged Israeli occupation of large areas in southern Lebanon.

Saar also denied media reports that Israel faces a shortage of interceptor missiles.

"We do not face a shortage of interceptor missiles," he said, without providing further details.

His remarks were the first official response to reports suggesting that Israel's stock of interceptor missiles had declined.

On Saturday, the US news outlet Semafor reported that Israel had informed the White House of a shortage in its stockpile of interceptor missiles used against ballistic missiles amid the ongoing war with Iran.

According to Channel 12, the Israeli government approved a budget allocation of about $825 million to purchase what it described as "urgent security supplies," without disclosing further details.

The US and Israel have been carrying out military attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The conflict also spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army expanding attacks that have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,000 others since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.





















