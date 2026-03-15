Finalissima 2026 in Qatar cancelled amid tension in region

European football body UEFA on Sunday announced that the 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled, as the match scheduled to be played in Qatar could not be held due to the ongoing tension in the region.

In a statement, UEFA said the match between UEFA EURO 2024 champions Spain and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 winners Argentina had been scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Following discussions with Qatari authorities, UEFA said the game could not be played there as planned.

The organization said it failed to reach an agreement with the Argentine Football Association on an alternative date or venue.

UEFA explored several options, including staging the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the original date or holding it at a neutral venue in Europe, but the proposals were rejected by Argentina.

As a result, UEFA said the 2026 edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.

The Finalissima, organized jointly by UEFA and CONMEBOL, brings together the European and South American champions. Argentina won the first edition in 2022 by defeating Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The US and Israel have been carrying out military attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with missile and drone strikes toward Israel, Iraq and Gulf countries home to US military assets. Some of these attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and buildings.