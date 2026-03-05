Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes surges to 102

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on March 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 102 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon since Monday, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

A ministry statement added that 638 other people were also injured in the assaults.

The Israeli army has mounted a series of airstrikes across the country, including the capital Beirut, since Monday following cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

The escalation followed an Israeli-US offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 900 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.