Iran’s Health Ministry says death toll from US-Israeli attacks has risen to 926

A man holds an Iranian flag amid the debris of a destroyed building following airstrikes in central Tehran on March 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 926 people have been killed in joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran since Feb. 28, the Iranian Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said 6,186 people were injured in the strikes carried out between Saturday and 5 p.m. local time (1330GMT) on March 4.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, Kermanpour said that 2,054 of the wounded are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, while 3,545 people were treated and discharged. Another 552 of the injured received treatment at the scene.

He added that 502 surgical operations have been performed on the wounded so far.

Women accounted for 13% of those killed, while men made up 87%, according to the ministry.

Kermanpour also said that 180 of those killed were under the age of 18, including three children younger than five. The youngest fatality was a one-year-old child in Tehran.

Among the injured, 301 were under 18 years old and 39 were younger than five. The youngest injured person was a six-month-old boy, while the oldest was a 91-year-old man.

Israel and the US have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US military assets.