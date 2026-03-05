6 injured after drone debris falls in Abu Dhabi following interception

Six people were injured on Thursday after debris from an intercepted drone fell in Abu Dhabi, Emirati authorities said.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the debris fell at two locations in ICAD II neighborhood in the city after air defense systems successfully intercepted a drone.

The falling debris caused injuries ranging from minor to moderate among six workers of Pakistani and Nepali nationalities, it added.

The attacks came as Israel and the US have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





