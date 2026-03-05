100,000 people fled Tehran in first 2 days of US-Israeli strikes: UN refugee agency

A woman carries bags past damaged buildings following a strike on a police station, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

An estimated 100,000 people fled the Iranian capital Tehran in the first 48 hours of military strikes by the US and Israel, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

A situation report from the UNHCR revealed a significant internal exodus, with road police recording between 1,000 and 2,000 vehicles departing the city daily, primarily heading toward northern provinces.

While internal displacement has surged, the report indicated that cross-border movements remain stable for now, as the Islam Qala border crossing with Afghanistan shows "no significant changes." It noted that the Milak crossing reopened Monday.

Regarding the broader humanitarian landscape, the report said "the recent escalation of hostilities across Asia and the Middle East has led to a marked deterioration in the humanitarian situation. The affected areas already host 24.6 million forcibly displaced people, many of whom already face significant protection risks and humanitarian needs, alongside host communities."

Current data shows that 275,400 people are now internally displaced, while host communities in Afghanistan, Iran and Lebanon are facing acute protection risks.