Syrian president holds talks with UAE, Kuwaiti, KDP leaders on regional developments

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke by phone Sunday with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on regional developments following retaliatory attacks by Iran over joint US‑Israeli strikes on its territory.

Al-Sharaa held talks separately with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and KDP leader Masoud Barzani, said the Syrian Presidency.

He expressed solidarity with the UAE in the wake of the attacks and emphasized Syria's clear and consistent stance against threats to the sovereignty, stability and security of Arab countries, the presidency said on the US social media company X's platform.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his deep satisfaction and appreciation for Syria's support of the UAE and other brotherly nations in maintaining security and stability.

In his conversation with the Kuwaiti Emir, al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of strengthening joint Arab coordination during the current period.

He noted that dialogue and diplomacy remain strategic choices to find political solutions to ongoing crises and to shield the region from escalation risks.

Al-Sabah expressed his appreciation for Syria's position supporting the security and sovereignty of Kuwait and all Arab states.

Al-Sharaa also spoke with Barzani on regional developments. The two leaders assessed the current tensions in the region and their potential impact on regional security and stability.





