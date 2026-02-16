4 killed in Israeli drone strike targeting vehicle along Lebanese-Syrian border

Four people were killed Sunday evening in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in the eastern Lebanese town of Majdal Anjar near the Lebanese-Syrian border despite a ceasefire, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

The agency said an Israeli drone struck a car between the al-Masnaa border crossing and the village of Jdeidet Yabous, along the Lebanon-Syria border, resulting in fatalities and an unidentified number of injuries.

The sound of four strong explosions was reported heard in nearby villages, the agency added.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it carried out a strike against members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in the Majdal Anjar area of Lebanon.

There was no comment from the group on the incident.

The attacks come amid repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war that began in October 2023, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

The offensives have killed more than 4,000 victims and wounded 17,000 in Lebanon.