Trump says Board of Peace members to pledge over $5B for Gaza reconstruction on Thursday

Smoke rises following an explosion, within the "yellow line" zone, which is controlled by Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that member states of the new Board of Peace will announce pledges exceeding $5 billion for Gaza's reconstruction and thousands of personnel for a planned international stabilization force during a Thursday gathering in Washington.

"On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion dollars toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Member states have also "committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans," he added.

Trump said the Board of Peace "has unlimited potential," recalling that last month "two dozen distinguished founding members" joined him in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its formation and "present a bold vision for the civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza -- world peace."

"The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential international body in history, and it is my honor to serve as its chairman," he wrote.

Trump's words came amid reports that Indonesia is planning to potential deploy up to 8,000 troops to Gaza.

The White House last month announced the formation of a "technocratic" National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to oversee the transition of power as part of Trump's 20-point plan for the war-battered enclave.

A ceasefire agreement ended Israel's two-year war in Gaza that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, and destroyed 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

