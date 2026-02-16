US military airlifts mini nuclear reactor in 1st-ever operation: Report

The US military has conducted its first-ever airlift of a miniature nuclear reactor, transporting components of the privately developed Ward 250 system from California to Utah as part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to expand advanced nuclear power deployment, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that three C-17 transport aircraft carried on Sunday the unfueled reactor modules from March Air Reserve Base to Hill Air Force Base, where testing is expected to begin.

Pentagon and Energy Department officials, journalists, and industry representatives reportedly accompanied the reactor during the hour-long flight.

The reactor, developed by Valar Atomics, forms part of the administration's push to accelerate advanced nuclear technologies, with Trump pledging to have at least three next-generation reactors "critical" on US soil by July 4.

Advocates say compact reactors could provide reliable energy to remote or military locations, while critics warn that fast-tracked, privately built designs may raise safety concerns.

"Energy is not just an economic issue, although it is that, it is a national security issue as well," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. Defense acquisition chief Michael Duffey added that the mission "gets us closer to deploying nuclear power when and where it is most needed to give our nation's war fighters the tools to win."

According to Valar Atomics CEO Isaiah Taylor, testing will begin at 250 kilowatts, with the reactor ultimately capable of generating up to five megawatts, enough to power roughly 5,000 homes, using TRISO fuel and helium cooling rather than conventional water-based systems.





