Iran urges US to negotiate independently of Israeli influence in nuclear talks

Iran has urged the US to assess its interests independently of Israeli influence in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said the negotiation process is continuing and that regional countries are also making efforts to help the talks succeed.

Addressing a letter sent via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi conveying Tehran's positions to the US, Larijani said that no official response has been received.

He emphasized that Iran remains open to cooperation in the negotiations and continues to support talks, noting there was common ground between Tehran and Washington on Iran not possessing nuclear weapons, which it insists it is not pursuing.

Stressing that the negotiation process should not be prolonged, Larijani said Iran's missile program will not be part of the negotiations, as including other topics could disrupt the process.

"Our missile program stands entirely separate from the nuclear one. It is a domestic matter, basically linked to our national security. As such, it cannot be part of these negotiations," he said.

He also said the notion of Iran reducing its uranium enrichment to zero was "not on the table."

"It is impractical for a country that has already mastered this technology to reduce it to zero," he said, citing the need for enriched uranium for purposes such as health research and treatment.

Larijani also stressed that Iran is prepared for any potential threats and accused Israel of attempting to interfere in the negotiations and destabilize the region.

"Our negotiations are exclusively with the United States. We are not engaged in any talks with Israel," he said. "However, Israel has inserted itself into this process, with their intent on undermining and sabotaging these negotiations."

He noted that Iran is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye to maintain regional stability.

Commenting on the 12-day war with Israel in June last year, Larijani conceded that Iran's intelligence apparatus was not as strong as portrayed but noted that security measures have been strengthened and Israel's attack fostered national unity.





