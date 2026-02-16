Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a 'yellow' weather alert for multiple cities across Türkiye. Storms and heavy rainfall are expected in 16 provinces, including Ankara and Izmir. According to the warning map published by the meteorological authority, the following provinces are affected: Afyonkarahisar – Strong winds expected Aksaray – Strong winds expected Ankara – Strong winds expected Aydın – Thunderstorms expected Balıkesir – Thunderstorms expected Burdur – Strong winds expected Denizli – Strong winds expected Giresun – Strong winds expected Isparta – Strong winds expected Kırşehir – Strong winds expected Konya – Strong winds expected Manisa – Thunderstorms expected Muğla – Strong winds expected Ordu – Strong winds expected What is a Yellow Alert?