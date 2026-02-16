 Contact Us

Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

Türkiye issues yellow alert for 16 cities, including Ankara and İzmir, over storms and strong winds.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 16.02.2026 11:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a "yellow" weather alert for multiple cities across Türkiye. Storms and heavy rainfall are expected in 16 provinces, including Ankara and Izmir.

  • 2
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

According to the warning map published by the meteorological authority, the following provinces are affected:

  • 3
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Afyonkarahisar – Strong winds expected

  • 4
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Aksaray – Strong winds expected

  • 5
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Ankara – Strong winds expected

  • 6
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Aydın – Thunderstorms expected

  • 7
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Balıkesir – Thunderstorms expected

  • 8
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Burdur – Strong winds expected

  • 9
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Denizli – Strong winds expected

  • 10
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Giresun – Strong winds expected

  • 11
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Isparta – Strong winds expected

  • 12
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Kırşehir – Strong winds expected

  • 13
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Konya – Strong winds expected

  • 14
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Manisa – Thunderstorms expected

  • 15
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Muğla – Strong winds expected

  • 16
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

  • Ordu – Strong winds expected

  • 17
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye

What is a Yellow Alert?
A yellow weather warning indicates potentially dangerous conditions. While the forecasted weather event is not unusual, caution is advised as activities may be affected by meteorological conditions.

  • 18
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye
  • 19
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye
  • 20
  • 20
Yellow weather alert issued for 16 cities in Türkiye
Antalya hits record 234K tourists in January 2026
Snow-covered sertavul pass creates scenic winter views
Van avalanche disaster that killed 42 remembered with sorrow
Türkiye’s ultra‑deepwater drillship Yıldırım arrives at Filyos for Black Sea operations
Hot air balloon flight over Cappadocia in the snow