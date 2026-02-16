News World Police suspect injuries after train derails in Switzerland

DPA WORLD Published February 16,2026 Subscribe

A train has derailed in the Swiss region of Valais, police announced on platform X on Monday morning, adding that people were presumably injured in the incident in the village of Goppenstein.



The route between Goppenstein and the nearby town of Brig was interrupted due to an avalanche, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF/FFS) said.



An railway spokesman said it could not yet be confirmed whether this was the cause of the derailment at 7 am (0600 GMT).



BLS AG, which operates the affected train service, was initially not available for enquiries.








































