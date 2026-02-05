Nuclear talks with US to be held Friday in Oman, says Iran

Iran said Wednesday evening that Friday's nuclear talks with the US are scheduled to be held in the Gulf state of Oman, confirming the timing and location of the planned negotiations.

On US social media company X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the talks would take place in the capital Muscat at around 10 am (0600GMT) local time.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 a.m. Friday," Araghchi wrote, expressing gratitude to Oman for facilitating the meeting.

"I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements," he added.

His comments come as a White House official also confirmed Wednesday to Anadolu that the talks would be held in Oman, despite earlier reporting by Axios that the US refused a change in the site of the talks, previously set to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Prior to that, Iranian media reported that Iran and the US were slated to hold indirect negotiations in Muscat on Friday, with a focus on nuclear-related issues.

Before Muscat, Istanbul had been proposed as the venue, following Türkiye's successful intervention to help ease tensions between the two countries.

IRAN CALLS NON-NUCLEAR ISSUES 'NON-NEGOTIABLE'



As for what will be discussed, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency cited a source saying that Washington seeks to "raise issues outside the nuclear framework, including defense matters."

"These demands are not only unrelated to the nuclear issue but are directly tied to national security and the country's deterrent capability and are fundamentally non-negotiable," the unnamed source said.

He added that Iran is "ready to negotiate within a defined framework based on mutual respect on nuclear matters," but that the "insistence on excessive demands and raising issues beyond the agreement is the main factor behind any potential deadlock."

Oman has previously served as a mediator in indirect contacts between the two sides.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by US President Donald Trump.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.

The US and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear program is designed for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.