Russia-Brazil ties advancing as strategic partnership, says Russian premier

Relations between Russia and Brazil are developing within the framework of a strategic partnership, visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on Cooperation in the capital, Brasilia.

Mishustin said the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties was reaffirmed during a meeting between the two countries' presidents in Moscow in May 2025.

"Together, we advocate for the construction of a truly polycentric world order based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and the right of every nation to independently determine its own destiny," he was quoted as saying by the Russian government press service.

He added that cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to global stability, particularly through close coordination at multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the UN.

Turning to the bilateral agenda, Mishustin stressed the importance of launching new joint initiatives and projects, noting that the Russian-Brazilian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation plays a key role in this process.

Separately, Russia's Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin said Moscow has proposed launching direct flights between Russia and Brazil, adding that flights operated by Brazilian airlines would be more likely if an agreement is reached.

Speaking to reporters during Mishustin's visit, Nikitin said Russia is ready to provide favorable conditions for Brazilian carriers and that the issue is on the bilateral agenda, according to the Interfax news agency.

He noted that it is too early to say when direct flights could begin, stressing that the timeline depends largely on decisions by the Brazilian side.

Nikitin added that Russia is ready to move forward at any time, expressing hope that concerns over possible sanctions risks would ease, as travel between the two countries is already ongoing in both directions.